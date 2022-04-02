Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Update

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Intevac news, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $150,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nigel Hunton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intevac by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intevac by 1,142.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 186,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intevac by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IVAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

