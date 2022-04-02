Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IVZ. Citigroup cut their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.
Invesco stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.
In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,731,090 shares of company stock valued at $141,098,716. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,531,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco (Get Rating)
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco (IVZ)
