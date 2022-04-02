Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IVZ. Citigroup cut their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

Invesco stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,731,090 shares of company stock valued at $141,098,716. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,531,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

