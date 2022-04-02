Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,863 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,574% compared to the average daily volume of 171 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLPN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $110,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 75.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $589,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 82.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares during the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.