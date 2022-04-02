IQE (LON:IQE) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IQE (LON:IQE – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 43 ($0.56) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 55 ($0.72).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IQE. Barclays decreased their price objective on IQE from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of IQE in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 60 ($0.79).

LON:IQE opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £277.47 million and a PE ratio of -345.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.16. IQE has a 52 week low of GBX 27.53 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26.

In related news, insider Victoria Hull acquired 231,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £73,981.44 ($96,910.45). Also, insider Andrew W. Nelson acquired 4,126,817 shares of IQE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £1,485,654.12 ($1,946,101.81).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

