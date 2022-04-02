iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Up 4.7%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $160.76 and last traded at $158.56. 5,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 396,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.15.

The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.49.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $76,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

