Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,566. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after acquiring an additional 76,976 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.