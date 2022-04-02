Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.
Shares of IRWD traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,203. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.
In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
