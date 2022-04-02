iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Position Trimmed by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,693,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,418,000 after purchasing an additional 78,343 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,241,000 after purchasing an additional 207,961 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,308,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,281,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,245,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,317,000 after purchasing an additional 77,239 shares during the last quarter.

IEI traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $121.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,476. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.53. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $121.21 and a 1-year high of $132.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

