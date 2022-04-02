iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $121.33 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $121.21 and a 52-week high of $132.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,888,000 after purchasing an additional 355,588 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

