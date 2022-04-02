iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ USIG opened at $55.03 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

