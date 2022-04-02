iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.23 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,261,000 after buying an additional 392,851 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,408,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,035,000 after buying an additional 176,610 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000.

