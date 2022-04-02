iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.176 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

HYXF stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73.

