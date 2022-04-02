iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Up 24.8% in March

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 156.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USXF opened at $35.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $39.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.