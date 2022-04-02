iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 99,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 7,097,302 shares.The stock last traded at $53.47 and had previously closed at $54.84.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 110.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 117,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

