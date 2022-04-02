iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Decreased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $251.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $227.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

