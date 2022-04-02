iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 38,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,005,942 shares.The stock last traded at $253.43 and had previously closed at $253.99.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.05 and a 200-day moving average of $251.92.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,979,000 after buying an additional 2,479,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,181,000 after buying an additional 1,522,605 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $287,894,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,628,000 after buying an additional 1,056,149 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after buying an additional 869,754 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.