iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.64. 2,328,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,371. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

