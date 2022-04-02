iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Cut by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

IJK stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.00. The stock had a trading volume of 176,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,406. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.16 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average of $80.64.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

