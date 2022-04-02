iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Short Interest Up 27.7% in March

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,100 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 520,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of iSun in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iSun by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iSun during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iSun in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iSun by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSun in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISUN opened at $4.06 on Friday. iSun has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

iSUN, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems.

