Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Shares of ITRI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.28. The stock had a trading volume of 458,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,094. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.32.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Itron will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Itron by 104.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 89.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Itron by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Itron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Itron by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

