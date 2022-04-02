J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $13.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $15.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $19.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,746,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,211. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,555,000 after purchasing an additional 63,247 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,724,000 after purchasing an additional 68,748 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

