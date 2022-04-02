Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.48.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,779 shares of company stock valued at $155,269 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $106,700,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

JACK stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.15. 418,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.44. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

