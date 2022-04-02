Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.000-$10.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.56.

J stock opened at $139.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,687,000 after buying an additional 93,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

