James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $71.44 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

