James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 256 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $664,789,000 after buying an additional 214,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,888,000 after buying an additional 115,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after buying an additional 413,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,718,000 after buying an additional 87,030 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $2,751,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,391 shares of company stock worth $26,772,450. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $198.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -88.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

