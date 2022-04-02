James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 59,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,021,000 after acquiring an additional 87,440 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,893.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.38. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

