Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RNDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Compass Point upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

RNDB stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.79. Randolph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03.

Randolph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RNDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Randolph Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Randolph Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 12,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

