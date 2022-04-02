Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 19,675 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,675 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $130.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.34 and its 200 day moving average is $143.77. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.