Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,212 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $276.67 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $231.88 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.86.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

