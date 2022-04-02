Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.78 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,869 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,366 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 459,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 56,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCT opened at $19.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $21.63.

