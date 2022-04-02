Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,477 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 879.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,776 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at $44,543,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 8,895.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,297,000 after purchasing an additional 916,430 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Gentex by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,753,000 after purchasing an additional 792,293 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gentex by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,520,000 after purchasing an additional 513,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $131,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $29.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

