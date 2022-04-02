JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock Position Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,373,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,876,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 582.5% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,266,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,980 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,375,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,338,000 after purchasing an additional 90,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after purchasing an additional 182,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 458,222 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

JBGS opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

