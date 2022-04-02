Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lamb Weston in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

LW opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $85.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

