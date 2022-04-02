JOE (JOE) Price Up 33.1% Over Last 7 Days

JOE (JOE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. JOE has a market capitalization of $271.84 million and approximately $24.12 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002810 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.52 or 0.07465365 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,238.42 or 0.99836467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00046344 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 208,883,636 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

