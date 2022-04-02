John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
JBSS traded up $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $85.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,469. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $987.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.22. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $253.21 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile (Get Rating)
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
