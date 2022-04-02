JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €71.10 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($78.13) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHL. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.89 ($72.41).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

SHL opened at €56.20 ($61.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion and a PE ratio of 35.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €45.17 ($49.64) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($74.35). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.23.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.