JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Price Target to €81.00

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €80.00 ($87.91) to €81.00 ($89.01) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nexans from €92.00 ($101.10) to €91.00 ($100.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NXPRF stock opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.41. Nexans has a 52 week low of $80.35 and a 52 week high of $104.88.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

