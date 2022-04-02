JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $81.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.21.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.45. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.