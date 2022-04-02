JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $140.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $206.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MHK. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.36.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $124.24 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $121.04 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

