JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) to “Overweight”

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PNXGF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.41) to GBX 750 ($9.82) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 685 ($8.97) to GBX 650 ($8.51) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

OTCMKTS PNXGF opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.