Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of JDG traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6,800 ($89.08). The stock had a trading volume of 2,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,645. Judges Scientific has a 1-year low of GBX 5,700 ($74.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,800 ($115.27). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,120.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,626.79. The company has a market cap of £429.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share. This is a positive change from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

