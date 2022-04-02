Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NYSE JNPR opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $96,996.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $534,150,000 after purchasing an additional 432,592 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $278,957,000 after purchasing an additional 103,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,984,000 after acquiring an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks.

