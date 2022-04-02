K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $171.68

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 171.68 ($2.25) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.96). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 164.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 171.27. The company has a market cap of £67.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95.

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £30,100 ($39,428.87). Insiders have bought 52,546 shares of company stock valued at $9,037,912 in the last three months.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

