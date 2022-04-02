Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,433.54

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,433.54 ($18.78) and traded as low as GBX 1,313 ($17.20). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,323 ($17.33), with a volume of 87,042 shares trading hands.

KNOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,880 ($24.63) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,430.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,702.40. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.