KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 206,519 shares.The stock last traded at $49.47 and had previously closed at $48.70.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.77.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 252,502 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 613,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,306,000 after acquiring an additional 217,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after acquiring an additional 178,761 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 486,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after acquiring an additional 141,913 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,063,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,239,000 after acquiring an additional 81,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

