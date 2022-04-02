KBR (NYSE:KBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KBR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of KBR stock opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.56 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in KBR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.