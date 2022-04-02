Kendall Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

TXN opened at $182.08 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

