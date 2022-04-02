Kendall Capital Management Makes New Investment in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Costamare by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. 26.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMRE opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costamare in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

