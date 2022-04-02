Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.65

Shares of Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 111.65 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 100.85 ($1.32). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 101.30 ($1.33), with a volume of 4,921 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Kerry Group from £135 ($176.84) to £136 ($178.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The stock has a market cap of £178.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.67 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

In related news, insider Marguerite Larkin purchased 2,835 shares of Kerry Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of £105 ($137.54) per share, with a total value of £297,675 ($389,933.19).

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

