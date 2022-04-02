Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,728 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 878,838 shares of company stock worth $52,523,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $62.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.82. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

